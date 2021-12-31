SEEN Market Cap Hits $1.87 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00005530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $1,652.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007040 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

