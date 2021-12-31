Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $277.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

