Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Unilever by 3.3% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 7.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Unilever by 58.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.58 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.