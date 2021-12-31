Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.03.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.