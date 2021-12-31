Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 14,952 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $1,590,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

