Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.16% of Xencor worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after buying an additional 468,766 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 93,173 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -407.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

