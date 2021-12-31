Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.