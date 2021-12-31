Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $131.77 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.17.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.