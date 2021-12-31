Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,522 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7,247.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 84.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 16.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 12.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 8,854.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

Teradyne stock opened at $163.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.