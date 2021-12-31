Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $184,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1,283.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

NYSE:CHD opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $102.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

