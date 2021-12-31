Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,440,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,910,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $138.83 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.53.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

