Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $235.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.00.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.
A number of research firms have commented on IEX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.
In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 22,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 56,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.
Shares of IEX opened at $235.43 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.