Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 82,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $199.56 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.51 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

