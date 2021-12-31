SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 848.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

