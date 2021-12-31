SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $51,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 783,072 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,709,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

BLDR opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.26. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

