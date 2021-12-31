SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

