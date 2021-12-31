SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after acquiring an additional 503,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after acquiring an additional 110,102 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,489 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,997,000 after acquiring an additional 164,205 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -468.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

