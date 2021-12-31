SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 33,140 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1,324.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.99. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

