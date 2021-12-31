Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) One Day Volume Tops $2.04 Million

Shapeshift FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Shapeshift FOX Token has a total market capitalization of $94.74 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.70 or 0.07855912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00075028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.95 or 0.99663983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Shapeshift FOX Token Profile

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 172,107,622 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

