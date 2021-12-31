Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

