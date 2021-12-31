Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 176.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after buying an additional 383,552 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $20,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.17. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

