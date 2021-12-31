Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,752 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 274,532 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after buying an additional 298,893 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

