Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 689.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $324.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.19.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,267 shares of company stock worth $32,946,892. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

