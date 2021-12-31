Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

NYSE TWTR opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

