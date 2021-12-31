Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,356,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $338,547,000 after buying an additional 261,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.97.

NYSE TWTR opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.24 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.