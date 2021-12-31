Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,791 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 115.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.43.

Paycom Software stock opened at $417.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 141.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.69 and a 200 day moving average of $450.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.