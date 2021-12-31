Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,791 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $417.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.59, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.43.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

