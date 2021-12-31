Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 43,752 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,752 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

