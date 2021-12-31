Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $18.46 billion and approximately $935.57 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,661.55 or 0.07883577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00073585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,462.40 or 1.00036813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052933 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

