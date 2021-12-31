Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,207 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $350.36 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

