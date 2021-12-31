Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 49,793 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. V.F. makes up about 1.5% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in V.F. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,242,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 120,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,356,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,278,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

