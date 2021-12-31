Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.13 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,699 shares of company stock worth $138,178,192. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $255.33 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.33. The company has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.07, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

