Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.63 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average is $96.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

