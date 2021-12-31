Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.89 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 65,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Shares of USB opened at $56.15 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.