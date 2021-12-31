Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 34.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $15.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

