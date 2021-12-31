Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes $916,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $291.14 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average of $278.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

