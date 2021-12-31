Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $364.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

