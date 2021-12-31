Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. V.F. accounts for 1.5% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 148,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 649,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 30.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after acquiring an additional 802,230 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

