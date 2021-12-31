Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $220.97 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.48 and a one year high of $222.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.32 and a 200 day moving average of $208.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

