Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 1,088 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $242.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

