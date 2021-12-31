Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after buying an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,359,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,495,000 after buying an additional 285,035 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,588,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

