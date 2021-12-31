Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 424 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $341,269,000. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $229,032,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,017 shares of company stock worth $211,602,230 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $256.79 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.