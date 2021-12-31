Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.