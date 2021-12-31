Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.