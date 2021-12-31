Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $242.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

