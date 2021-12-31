Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.45. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

