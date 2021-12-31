Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.