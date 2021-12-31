Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.35.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $427.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.82. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $255.55 and a 12 month high of $442.43. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

