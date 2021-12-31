Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Global Medical REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 129,117 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 64.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMRE opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 118.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 546.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMRE. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

