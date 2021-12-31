Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 556 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 131,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $344.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.78. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $957.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.